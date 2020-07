EMBED >More News Videos Adriana Moreno was excited to be part of a training making those impacted most by COVID-19 in Orange County part of the solution.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A group is planning another event next week after hundreds of people gathered in Huntington Beach for a religious revival.The event known as "Saturate OC" took place on Friday night.Few people were wearing masks.They played music and sang hymns. Some were baptized.The county issued a citation to organizers after they refused to obtain permits or follow coronavirus health mandates.