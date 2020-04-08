Man arrested in Saugus after allegedly assaulting his mother over hiding toilet paper

Family disturbance calls can start out over small things, and then they escalate. Deputies responded to call where family members were arguing w/ each other because one felt the other one hid toilet paper. It turned into physical confrontation. One got arrested. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) April 8, 2020

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- In perhaps a sign of how valuable a commodity toilet paper has become during the coronavirus pandemic, a man in Saugus was arrested for allegedly assaulting his own mother when he thought she was hiding toilet paper in the house, authorities said.Deputies responded to a home at about 3 a.m. Monday over a reported family disturbance. An argument between Adrian Yan and his mother turned violent after he accused her of hiding toilet paper, according to the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's station."Family disturbance calls can start out over small things, and then they escalate," the sheriff's station said on Twitter.Further details regarding the incident were not immediately available.The arrest comes as toilet paper has become harder to find in stores amid the coronavirus pandemic. In these challenging times, even fights over toilet paper can turn violent.