Taylor Swift tickets: Here are some things to watch out for to avoid being scammed online

If you're still hoping to buy some tickets for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium this week, make sure you're not swindled. There are some things to keep in mind to weed out scammers.

Hard-to-get tickets combined with sky high prices create the perfect opportunity for cyber criminals. The head of L.A.'s Better Business Bureau branch says they get over 1,100 complaints a day, many of those from ticket scams.

"This particular event has just been off the charts for complaints issued to the BBB by unsuspecting victims," said CEO Steve McFarland.

You may think you won't be fooled, especially if you think you're using a resale site, but the BBB says fraudsters are making it harder to tell the difference between links to a legitimate website and a bogus look-alike.

"If it advertises being cheap and readily available, chances are it's a scam. So you really have to be careful and you really have to investigate," McFarland said.

Here are a few ways you can tell if a website is real:

- The web address needs to read "https." Without the "s," it's not considered secure.

- Check the website name on the National Association of Ticket Brokers.

- Make sure the seats you see actually exist at the concert venue by going directly to the venue's website.

If you do buy from an individual on social media rather than a resale site, you do so at your own risk. You might not only lose your cash, but also your identity.

According to the BBB, many scammers are targeting parents specifically on mom Facebook groups.

If you do buy on social media, ask the seller to send you a screen record as proof. Have them start the recording on an online chat with you, then have them go to Ticketmaster and show you the ticket.

You should also have them show you the account is connected to the same email they used to contact you.

Once you get the video, here's what to look for:

- The video should not be blurry or cropped.

- The timestamp should be within a few minutes of when you received the screen record.

- Always double check that the ticket details match what was advertised.

Remember, scammers are getting smarter every day so there is still a risk.

Use your credit card or PayPal's Goods and Services option if you are buying online. Also, take pictures of every interaction with the seller - that won't guarantee a refund if something goes wrong, but it can help.

