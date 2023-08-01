Hoping for last-minute Taylor Swift tickets? Things to know to get the best deal possible

Hoping to get some last-minute tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour? They aren't cheap, but there are some things you should know in order to get the best deal possible.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hoping to get some last-minute tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour? They aren't cheap, but there are some things you should know in order to get the best deal possible.

First off, if you can afford the prices you're seeing, you should buy now. You might be tempted to see if prices drop right before the concert, but according to StubHub, that's not happening with this widely-anticipated tour.

A representative we spoke with compared it to the Super Bowl and said it's difficult to predict how prices will change.

"Typically, though, we would say you'd want to avoid the weekend ones if you're looking for a little bit of a better price point. And then always, I know it's not as fun but the best prices are typically going to also be... buying a single ticket as opposed to a larger group quantity all together," said StubHub ticket expert Adam Budelli.

Other suggestions include setting a personal budget before you look at the prices, keeping in mind that most resale sites charge service fees and you may not see the fee until you're nearly done checking out - but that could make a big difference when comparing ticket prices on different sites.

And if you see people selling tickets outside SoFi Stadium, it might be a scam.

"The biggest thing to know off the bat is this is a mobile-only event, so first and foremost never buy tickets off the street. You don't want to pay in cash. You do want to use a trusted service, like StubHub, that has a ticket guarantee. It ensures that you have customer service and could work through any potential issues that there are."

At last check, these were the lowest ticket prices on the top resale sites for a single seat at Thursday's show at SoFi. They don't include service fees:

- StubHub: $646

- Vivid Seats: $860

- SeatGeek: $790

- Gametime: $763

- TickPick: $770

Another option to try is an account on X - formerly known as Twitter. It's called "Eras Tour Resell."

Three Taylor Swift fans started the page to help "Swifties" sell directly to other fans. The prices we've seen are significantly lower than the resellers - but you never know if something will become available.

The fans behind the page don't charge any fees, and while they do their best to weed out scammers, they make no promises about fraud protection.

