San Bernardino hosts event to hire new school bus drivers

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 100 local bus drivers showed up to an event hosted by San Bernardino City Unified School District and Zum, a student transportation company to get trained ahead of the 2023-2024 school year. The effort is part of a push to get more drivers.

"We can take them from having never driven a school bus to being a certified driver in about six weeks," said Eric Huegerich, general manager of Zum in San Bernardino. "We're also looking to take incumbent drivers from the area who are looking for something different."

This year will be the first time Zum is helping to support the San Bernardino School District. Officials said they will be taking over the special education routes. As they look to attract more drivers, Zum is offering a $2,000 signing bonus to any certified drivers and a $1,000 bonus for those not certified.

"Getting kids to school is important, it's what we need to do every day," Huegerich said. "But, for the bus drivers themselves we raised the wages within this area and every market we've gone into, we've really driven higher wages. And again, the care for the drivers as well as benefits and things that haven't been available to them in the past."

One driving instructor, Roshone Lawrence, said she's been driving busses for 30 years and loves it, especially for the schedule. She said it could be a great option for someone looking for a new career path.

"It's a great opportunity especially if they're just now getting back in the workforce and it's not a full day, it's not eight hours," Lawrence said. "They have nights, weekends and holidays off, so I think it's a great opportunity for when you want to get back in the workforce."

"You have drivers from all walks of life," said Huegerich. "You have those moms who are running back and forth in between, you have people who have been long term career drivers and we have so many young people that are coming in and wanting to create a career out of this and start something new."

Students in San Bernardino City Unified School District head back to school on July 31.

