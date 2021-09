More reporting and resources about education

Our Investigations and News Reports

EMBED >More News Videos Ignite's Dr. Pavella Foster explains how disparities in public school systems affect Black students.

EMBED >More News Videos A study finds 17% of families surveyed from South LA, Watts and Boyle Heights have no internet at home. Many students could be left behind due to technology inequities.

EMBED >More News Videos We took an in-depth look at racial inequity in education; digital divide, which addresses the hardship in digital learning; food insecurities among economically disadvantaged students; and racial disparities surmounting in Latino communities.

EMBED >More News Videos Remote learning will be a challenge for some students on the wrong side of the digital divide.

Resources for learning more about inequities in education

In the 400-plus history of the nation, it's only been a relatively short time since the Supreme Court determined that separate schools for Black children and white children violated the Constitution and the nation's founding principles.Many decades later, the nation continues to have highly-segregated schools, by both race and concentrated poverty. Many cities still see wide differences in the available funding, often drawn from property taxes, between schools in wealthy, predominantly white neighborhoods and those that server poorer students and predominantly students of color.Adding to those differences are inequality of opportunity within those schools, with wide differences in measures such as access to gifted and talented programs, advanced courses and technology, both at school and in the home. And, beyond that, data from the last few years show that discipline continues to be administered unequally in most school buildings across the country, with Black students far more likely to lose school days to suspension than white students.At even the youngest ages, researchers have found that educators, of all races, scrutinize the actions of students of color more than they do white students. In one such study by Yale University's Child Study Center , researchers tracked the eyes of teachers monitoring the behaviors of preschool age students. They found educators spent more than half of their time watching Black children though they were a much smaller percentage of participating students. They were studying teachers' perceptions to try to better understand why Black students make up less than 20% of classroom populations, but nearly half and sometimes more in certain schools of the students who are suspended and expelled.The resources we're sharing here include academic research, investigations by journalists and our ongoing news stories and investigations around the topic of unequal education.Come back often as our journalists delve into the data about inequities in our cities and highlight potential solutions over the coming weeks and months. We'll be adding the latest coverage here.Dr. Paviella Foster is the Senior Director of Programs for Ignite, a Chicago-based organization serves young people experiencing homelessness in Chicago, and discusses with differences in funding, discipline and representation for students of color in city schools.Seventeen percent of families surveyed from South L.A., Watts and Boyle Heights reported no internet at home; 8% had mobile internet only. If those numbers are consistent throughout Southern California, thousands of young people are facing incredible academic hardship.ABC11 presented a 30-minute special that took an in-depth look at racial inequity in education; digital divide, which addresses the hardship in digital learning; food insecurities among economically disadvantaged students; and racial disparities surmounting in Latino communities. 