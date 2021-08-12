Politics

Schwarzenegger's message for anti-mask protesters: 'Screw your freedom'

EMBED <>More Videos

Schwarzenegger's message to anti-mask protesters: 'Screw your freedom'

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message for people who say they are against having to wear a mask because it encroaches upon their freedom.

"Screw your freedom -- because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities," Schwarzenegger said Wednesday.

Schwarzenegger made the remarks in a YouTube video while talking with CNN's Bianna Golodryga and Alexander Vindman, who's promoting his new book "Here, Right Matters."

Schwarzenegger reposted the video on his Twitter account Thursday.

In his remarks, he compared mask rules to the need for drivers to obey traffic laws as a matter of community safety.

He also urged Americans to work together by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask to protect everyone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsface maskarnold schwarzeneggercovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Santa Barbara dad confessed to killing kids in Mexico, FBI says
LA County reports 700% increase in COVID hospitalizations since June
OC father marks daughter's 1st birthday after pregnant wife killed
Man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam
SoCal Lyft driver left bloodied after vicious attack by passenger
Melrose Avenue: Shoe store worker fatally shot after raffle dispute
CA community colleges offering affordability to attract students
Show More
LIVE: SF mayor announces indoor vaccine mandate
Cape Cod shark: Man catches great white while fishing in MA
Pasadena school district welcomes students back for on-campus learning
Field of Dreams: Yankees, White Sox to play at iconic Iowa cornfield
Rams hosting free football and cheerleading clinics for kids
More TOP STORIES News