Schwarzenegger's message for anti-mask protesters: 'Screw your freedom'

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message for people who say they are against having to wear a mask because it encroaches upon their freedom."Screw your freedom -- because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities," Schwarzenegger said Wednesday.Schwarzenegger made the remarks in a YouTube video while talking with CNN's Bianna Golodryga and Alexander Vindman, who's promoting his new book "Here, Right Matters."Schwarzenegger reposted the video on his Twitter account Thursday.In his remarks, he compared mask rules to the need for drivers to obey traffic laws as a matter of community safety.He also urged Americans to work together by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask to protect everyone.