Science

Research suggests chocolate chip cookies equivalent to drug addiction in the brain

They're not only delicious, but they can also be dangerously addictive.

Research suggests the ingredients in a chocolate chip cookie triggers the same addictive response in the brain as cocaine and marijuana.

A traditional chocolate chip cookie contains 2.5 teaspoons of sugar, which induces some of the same responses as cocaine.

As for chocolate, it contains small amounts of a compound that trigger the same part of your brain as the addictive ingredient marijuana, THC.

The two ingredients together create a harmonious flavor that can double the addiction.

Now that makes a perfect sense to crave the dangerously addictive treat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencecocainemarijuanaaddictioncookiesu.s. & worldsciencechocolate
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Compton, USGS says
1 killed in downtown Los Angeles shooting, LAPD says
El Chapo's son released after capture as violence erupts in Sinaloa
NASA live: Watch historic first all female spacewalk
Lady Gaga falls off stage with fan during concert
Great California ShakeOut: 10.7 million participate in quake drill
New cameras across OC hillsides to help firefighters battle wildfires
Show More
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest
GoFundMe page to help family of Santa Ana girl, 10, who took own life
California unveils nation's first statewide Earthquake Early Warning System
Most evacuations lifted in Santa Barbara County fire
Father accused of killing 2 sons for insurance
More TOP STORIES News