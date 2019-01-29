Cool Kid Karishma Raghuram builds prosthetic limbs for people in need

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Karishma Raghuram, 17, is a senior at Sage Hill School in Newport Beach and a member of the schools' prosthetic club.She researches, troubleshoots and builds prosthetics for people in need."The intersection of science and technology with also community service and helping others is just what makes this project unbelievably amazing for everyone involved," Raghuram said.Since last year, she's already made and sent out three 3-D printed prosthetic limbs to people all over the world. This year, she's building a very special pink and blue arm for a local girl."The newest recipient that I've been working on this past year is actually a little 3-year-old girl, her name's Mackenzie, she's absolutely adorable. She wanted a princess hand," Raghuram said.Sage Prosthetics has won awards for their innovation and creativity. But that's not what it's about for Raghuram.She loves using her talents to help others."I feel very passionately about the project given that my father actually had an accident when I was in middle school and he actually happened to amputate part of his finger," she said."She had no experience in 3-D printing, in 3-D design and she just jumped right in and took every opportunity to learn last year," said Tanya Lerch, from Sage Prosthetics.Raghuram is waiting to hear back from colleges and wherever she goes, she plans to follow her dream of becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon someday.Her advice for other teens is to find something you love."It could be anything, but as long as you're passionate about it and you're willing to put in the effort and time I think that's the most important takeaway," Raghuram said.