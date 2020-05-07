Science

Coronavirus is mutating. Here's why it's not a big deal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There have been news reports about a "mutant coronavirus" that appears to be more contagious that prior versions. We asked Dr. Angela Baldwin, medical journalist for ABC News, to explain.

"It's not actually a new strain," she said. "When you have a virus such as the one we have now, it's common for the DNA to mutate. That's expected."

Baldwin went on to say one bit of good news is that this mutation does not appear to be more lethal.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Related topics:
sciencecoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
