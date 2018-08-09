This past July was the hottest month ever recorded in California.Scientist Dr. Lucy Jones recently joined the Eyewitness New desk to explain that if people don't reduce the output of carbon, which warms the atmosphere, it will be getting even hotter and fires will be even more extreme.Jones is the founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society.She is scheduled to co-host a climate luncheon with California Air Resources Board Chair Mary Nichols on Aug. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Grand Central Air Terminal in Glendale.Tickets are available here.