Mysterious light seen in the sky above Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO --Many people reported seeing a mysterious light in the sky over Northern California's Bay Area Wednesday night.
Sister station KGO-TV's Sky7 was flying above San Francisco at about 5:30 p.m. when it spotted a bright light.
It's not clear what it was, however, it was known a NASA Soyuz crew ship was riding back to earth.
The light was seen as far as Santa Cruz.
There was a rocket launch planned Wednesday night at Vandenberg Air Force Base near Santa Barbara, but the company said that launch was scrubbed and did not happen.
A planned Space X launch Wednesday was also scrubbed and did not happen.
What could it be? #abc7now #abc7middaylive #stardate pic.twitter.com/BcV3zYmx4s— Baraka (@BarakaBurks) December 20, 2018
Anyone else see this interesting cloud feature? We saw it here at the office. #cawx pic.twitter.com/nc8xdZ5jj4— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 20, 2018
What is that? Seen over Oakland’s Jack London Square. #abc7now #middaylive pic.twitter.com/vCzKJ828in— Baraka (@BarakaBurks) December 20, 2018