Mysterious light seen in the sky above Bay Area

Many people reported seeing a mysterious light in the sky over the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Many people reported seeing a mysterious light in the sky over Northern California's Bay Area Wednesday night.

Sister station KGO-TV's Sky7 was flying above San Francisco at about 5:30 p.m. when it spotted a bright light.

It's not clear what it was, however, it was known a NASA Soyuz crew ship was riding back to earth.

The light was seen as far as Santa Cruz.

There was a rocket launch planned Wednesday night at Vandenberg Air Force Base near Santa Barbara, but the company said that launch was scrubbed and did not happen.

A planned Space X launch Wednesday was also scrubbed and did not happen.

