NASA image shows jack-o-lantern sun

Halloween is just days away and there's a sense of celebration throughout the galaxy.

A NASA satellite captured a 2014 image of the sun making a 'jack-o-lantern' face as seen in ultraviolet light.

NASA posted the photo on its Facebook page over the weekend, along with a link to download a high-resolution image of the photo. The post had more than 1,000 shares as of Monday morning.



"Even our star celebrates the spooky season," the post says. "In 2014, active regions on the Sun created this jack-o'-lantern face, as seen in ultraviolet light by our Solar Dynamics Observatory satellite."
