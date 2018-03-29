SCIENCE

NASA to do 1st interplanetary launch from West Coast in May

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA's next trip to Mars is little more than a month away and the scientists at Jet Propulsion Laboratory showed off the technology that will be riding onboard the lander. (KABC)

By
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) --
NASA's next trip to Mars is little more than a month away and the scientists at Jet Propulsion Laboratory showed off the technology that will be riding onboard the lander.

The mission is dubbed InSight, an acronym for "Interior exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport."

The goal is to study the deep interior of the red planet and help scientists better understand how Earth and other rocky planets developed.

"In essence it will take the vital signs of Mars, its pulse temperature and much more," said NASA administrator Thomas Zurbuchen. "We like to say it's the first thorough checkup since the planet formed (more than) 4 billion years ago."

This will also be NASA's first interplanetary launch from the West Coast.

InSight is slated to liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base on May 5 around 4 a.m.

NASA said the early morning launch should provide spectacular views throughout Southern California, rivaling those from the SpaceX launch last December.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencetechnologynasarocket launchspacemars
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
SoCal seeing record warm ocean temps this summer
Here's why you shouldn't flush your contact lenses
Perseid meteor shower to peak in sky overnight
Dr. Lucy Jones issues warning about carbon emissions
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket
More Science
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News