A launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in August appeared to have torn a hole through Earth's atmosphere.The 560-mile wide gap in the ionosphere was temporary and closed up in about three hours, but experts said it could be cause for concern.That hole happened in a part of the upper atmosphere that helps radio communications around the world and with satellites. Scientists warn that tears such as that could cause disruptions with GPS services.Most rockets lift off on a curved trajectory, but that rocket took a nearly straight path, which is how the hole was caused.