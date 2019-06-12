Science

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Hawthorne-based SpaceX launched a rocket carrying three satellites Wednesday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County, creating an impressive aerial display while also potentially causing sonic booms along the central coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the RADARSAT Constellation, which included three Earth observation satellites, for the Canadian Space Agency launched at 7:17 a.m.

SpaceX launched a rocket carrying three satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County on Wednesday, and AIR7 HD captured the phenomenal aerial display.



SpaceX successfully recovered the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket by landing it back at Vandenberg.



Depending on weather and other conditions, Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obsipo counties residents were advised the returning rocket could cause one of more sonic booms as it travels faster than the speed of sound.

Recovering rockets has become a hallmark for SpaceX, which reuses the rockets in an effort to lower the costs of launches.

Previous launches at Vandenberg have created impressive light shows over the Southland, particularly those done in evening hours. Although Wednesday's launch will occur after daybreak, it will still likely be visible for people across the region.

Deployment of the three satellites is scheduled to be complete just over an hour after liftoff.

The Radarsat satellites bounce signals off the Earth's surface to create images even during adverse weather conditions.

The images are used for a wide range of purposes, including monitoring sea ice, disaster management and agricultural and forestry management.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this story.
