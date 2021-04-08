Science

US Space Force systems command to be headquartered at LA Air Force Base

EMBED <>More Videos

US Space Force field command to be located at LA military base

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo will serve as a field command site for the U.S. Space Force, it was announced Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the military will establish the Space Systems Command at the base near LAX, but a timetable for when that would happen was not provided.

The governor said in a statement that the field command will have "nationwide authority over launches and procurement."

"This is a critical investment in California's vital aerospace and defense industries, and it represents a slew of good-paying jobs as we continue to rebuild our economy better than before," Newsom added.



Rep. Ted Lieu, who co-chairs the California Aerospace Caucus, in a statement added that the Space Systems Command will oversee efforts to develop, acquire, launch and sustain military space systems.

"With every passing day, space becomes more critical for our national security and for commercial activities, and I'm pleased that Southern California and Los Angeles Air Force Base will be at the center of an increased emphasis on space," Lieu said. "Southern California was already leading the way on aerospace and space innovation, and establishing the Space Systems Command at LA AFB will position our region for further growth."

The Space Force was launched in December 2019 under President Donald Trump as the first new military service since establishment of the Air Force as an independent entity in 1947. It operates as part of the Air Force.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceel segundolos angeles countymilitaryspaceair force
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooter at large after several people injured in Bryan, Texas
Gabriel Fernandez's mother asks for vacated murder conviction
Cal State LA vaccine site no longer accepting walk-ups
Justin Turner reveals favorite upgrade at Dodger Stadium
Man berates Asian American woman at busy OC park, bystanders fail to step in
When will CA actually lift its mask mandate? Experts weigh in
Ex-NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC
Show More
Barbara Ferrer reflects on return to baseball at Dodger Stadium
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
La Brea Tar Pits back open following COVID closure
Oscars 2021: Street closures begin near downtown LA's Union Station
Houston woman says someone threw acid on her service dog
More TOP STORIES News