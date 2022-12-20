Scott Peterson denied new trial for 2002 murder of wife, unborn son

Scott Peterson will not be granted a new trial over the murder of his wife, Laci, and unborn son, a California judge has ruled.

Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo denied Peterson, 50, "relief" in his appeal based on stealth juror accusations. He will not get a new trial. He cannot appeal and now has 120 days to submit any new evidence.

Massullo said earlier this month that she would issue a written decision on a new trial by Dec. 16, though subsequently suspended that timeline.

At the center of Peterson's request for a new trial was whether a juror lied when she told the court she had never been involved in a domestic violence case.

Scott claimed he had been out fishing in San Francisco Bay when his wife disappeared, not far from where Laci's body and unborn child were found washed ashore.

ABC News contributed to this story.