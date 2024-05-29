Scott Peterson in court as judge could rule on DNA testing requested in 20-year-old murder case

A judge will hear arguments from Scott Peterson's team about whether to revisit DNA evidence in the murder of Laci Peterson and her unborn child 20 years ago.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Convicted murderer Scott Peterson will face a judge remotely again Wednesday in the latest attempt to get a new trial.

The LA Innocence Project would like items from a burnt-out van tested with state-of-the-art DNA detection.

This includes the testing of the entire bloodied mattress found inside the van, not just a sample.

If any of Laci's DNA was to be recovered in the van, that could place her as alive when Peterson went fishing.

20 years ago, Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife Laci and their unborn son Connor.

Laci and Connor's bodies were found in the San Francisco Bay in April of 2003.

UC Davis Forensics expert Ashley Hall doesn't think new testing will make a difference in the case, as Peterson's attorneys try to revive a theory that burglars killed Laci.

"The technology, the assays, the way that we collect and analyze evidence has not changed enough since 2019 that these samples warrant retesting," Hall said.

Hall is worried if the judge agrees to the retesting it could open the floodgates for similar appeals in other cases.

The prosecution argues there is no need for DNA testing as other evidence convicted Peterson.

Peterson is expected to appear virtually Wednesday.