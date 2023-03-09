The sea dragon ride at the Santa Monica Pier has gotten a $1.5 million upgrade that includes custom music and wind generators.

Sea dragon ride gets $1.5M upgrade as old and iconic ride replaced on Santa Monica Pier

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- The original sea dragon ride at the Santa Monica Pier will officially be retired and taken off the pier Thursday, and will be replaced with a new $1.5 million sea dragon that has all new features.

The new ride will have new features such as custom music, wind generators and seats to replicate the stormy seas.

The old sea dragon ride will be taken by helicopter to its retirement home at the Port of Hueneme in Ventura County.

The original sea dragon first came to the Santa Monica Pier in May of 1996.