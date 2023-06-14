The next NBA prospect? Oregon otter loves dunking basketballs

The NBA Draft is coming up soon and scouts may want to take a look at this talented prospect out of Oregon.

Adorable! Juno the sea otter has been trained to dunk a basketball at the Oregon Zoo.

Zookeepers say the exercise helps keep the 9-year-old otter's joints agile as she ages. She also dribbles the ball, pushing it with her flippers around the water before hopping up for the dunk.

Plus, she gets a seafood treat at the end of her play sessions.

"Juno loves to play basketball," said Nicole Nicassio-Hiskey, the zoo's senior marine life keeper. "She gets so excited whenever we bring the ball out for her training sessions. And she's good too!"