NINGALOO COAST, Australia (KABC) -- A photographer captured a heart-stopping fight between a sea turtle and a tiger shark near western Australia last month.The shark goes for the turtle, but the turtle flips over several times to avoid the shark's sharp teeth and present its shell side to the shark.The shark can't quite latch onto the turtle's protective shell.At one point, it looks like it could be all over when the shark captures the turtle between its jaws, but the reptile flips to free itself once again.The photographer said the turtle eventually got to shore and survived.