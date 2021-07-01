Seal Beach police offering stickers designed to alert officers to people with special needs

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Seal Beach Police Department is offering free stickers as part of a program to help those with special needs.The stickers are designed to be placed on or near the front doors of homes or on car windows to alert officers that a person there may have special needs or issues understanding instructions, according to a news release from the department."Seal Beach Police Officers receive annual training on how to interact with people who have special needs. With that, the goal of this sticker is to assist us with those calls for service involving anyone who has them and we ask for your partnership in identifying your loved one's special needs beforehand," Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak said in the release.Anyone can pick up a sticker for free at the Seal Beach Police Department, located at 911 Seal Beach Boulevard, during normal business hours.