Search continues for man accused of opening fire at deputies in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities continue their search for a man accused of opening fire on sheriff's deputies in Cudahy.
The incident occurred when a reckless driving suspect led deputies on a short pursuit Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. in the 5100 block of Santa Ana Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County sheriff's department.
Authorities said the driver eventually stopped and got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun and shot at deputies, leading deputies to return fire.
No one was struck.
The suspect then took off on foot, and a neighborhood was put on lockdown for about five hours, but the suspect was never found.
The suspect was described as Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build, dark hair and dark clothing. Authorities said he is armed with a gun.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's East L.A. station at (323) 264-4151.
