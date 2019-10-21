Search continues for man accused of opening fire at deputies in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities continue their search for a man accused of opening fire on sheriff's deputies in Cudahy.

The incident occurred when a reckless driving suspect led deputies on a short pursuit Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. in the 5100 block of Santa Ana Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County sheriff's department.

Authorities said the driver eventually stopped and got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun and shot at deputies, leading deputies to return fire.

No one was struck.

The suspect then took off on foot, and a neighborhood was put on lockdown for about five hours, but the suspect was never found.

The suspect was described as Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build, dark hair and dark clothing. Authorities said he is armed with a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's East L.A. station at (323) 264-4151.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cudahylos angeles countysearchreckless drivingdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 injured after vehicle shears fire hydrant in Canoga Park
Hot temps, wind, low humidity in store for the week in SoCal
Firefighter falls off roof, continues battling blaze in Sun Valley
Woman sought after deadly hit-and-run crash in North Hills
AIDS Walk LA marches to end stigma, raise awareness in its 35th year
Controlled explosions topple damaged cranes at hotel site: VIDEO
Candlelight vigil honors girl, 16, fatally stabbed in Exposition Park
Show More
Firefighter falls off roof while battling Sun Valley house fire
Chargers drop third straight game in clash against Titans, 23-20
Ford Theatre hosts free, family-friendly Dia de los Muertos event
Día De Los Muertos altar: Significance behind key component explained
Rams snap skid by beating Falcons 37-10 as Ryan hurts ankle
More TOP STORIES News