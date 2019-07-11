Search for missing Temecula real estate agent continues

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is still underway for a Riverside County real estate agent who inexplicably disappeared on his way back home from a casino early Monday morning.His girlfriend of nine years tells Eyewitness News that Rich Tyrell, 47, was last seen by a bartender at Pechanga Casino having drinks with two men.Marcy English Sattelmaier said when they last spoke, he told her he was on his way home before his cellphone battery died.Detectives say a rideshare driver dropped him off somewhere in L.A. County. His phone last pinged in the Compton area and his bank accounts have been drained.Sattelmaier also said that Tyrell has recently been distraught over a dying family member.Riverside County deputies said there's no evidence of foul play.Meanwhile, casino officials said on Facebook that they've offered to help the police in the investigation.