Search for missing Temecula real estate agent continues

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is still underway for a Riverside County real estate agent who inexplicably disappeared on his way back home from a casino early Monday morning.

His girlfriend of nine years tells Eyewitness News that Rich Tyrell, 47, was last seen by a bartender at Pechanga Casino having drinks with two men.

Marcy English Sattelmaier said when they last spoke, he told her he was on his way home before his cellphone battery died.

Detectives say a rideshare driver dropped him off somewhere in L.A. County. His phone last pinged in the Compton area and his bank accounts have been drained.

Sattelmaier also said that Tyrell has recently been distraught over a dying family member.

Riverside County deputies said there's no evidence of foul play.

Meanwhile, casino officials said on Facebook that they've offered to help the police in the investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
temeculariverside countycasinomissing maninvestigationmissing person
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Palmdale boy death: Noah kept in parents' home despite court order
Trump abandons bid to include citizenship question on census
Beloved LADWP worker killed in suspected random attack
BODYCAM VIDEO: Woman with gun wounded in Reseda incident involving LAPD
Family of those killed in deputy-involved shootings make voices heard at LASD town hall
Avocado shortage has prices soaring
With ICE raids pending, attorneys urge immigrants to know rights
Show More
Hot-weather work protections pitched in Congress
Newsom signs law to change legal definition of beer
LAPD Chief Michel Moore vows to erase homeless people's warrants
Port of L.A.'s largest tenant gets green light to automate terminals
Deputies find anti-tank weapon launcher, AR-15 rifle at Perris home
More TOP STORIES News