Search for murder suspect underway in Long Beach after man fatally shot

ByJaysha Patel KABC logo
Monday, April 15, 2024 1:32PM
Search for murder suspect in Long Beach after man fatally shot
SIGNAL HILL, Calif. (KABC) -- Police and SWAT teams descended on a Long Beach neighborhood early Monday morning as they searched for a murder suspect in the area.

The incident unfolded overnight after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body on the 1600 block of Gaviota Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to hospital where he later died.

Shortly after midnight, officers located a possible suspect in a vehicle. A police chase ensued before the suspect got out of the vehicle and fled on foot near Pacific Coast Highway and Walnut Avenue.

Authorities launched a widespread search for the suspect, focusing their efforts around the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast campus. A drone was launched to search a field in the area.

A car was seen being towed at the scene on Gaviota Avenue but its connection with the possible victim or suspect was unclear.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

