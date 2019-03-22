Disasters & Accidents

Ski patrol searching for missing skier at Snow Valley

Authorities are searching for a skier who apparently went off a ski run and went missing in low-visibility conditions at the Snow Valley ski resort.

RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a skier who apparently went off a ski run and went missing in low-visibility conditions at the Snow Valley ski resort.

The skier somehow went off the path and apparently landed in a canyon. The ski patrol is looking for the man, but visibility conditions are making the search difficult.

Officials say the missing man is 50 years old and is considered an expert skier who is not injured, but is lost.

The ski patrol had hoped to call in help from a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department helicopter, but conditions prevented the copter from flying.

Visibility was even worse earlier in the day and the resort shut down chair lifts.

The resort closed at 4 p.m.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
