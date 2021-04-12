Society

Iconic Sears in Boyle Heights closing down for good

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Iconic Sears in Boyle Heights closing

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A staple of Boyle Heights for generations, a nearly century-old landmark retail store is expected to close for good this month.

The iconic Sears building has towered over the neighborhood of Soto Street and Olympic Boulevard since 1927.

The actual date when it's supposed to close is unclear.

Sears struggled to stay in business.

In 2018, the retailer filed for bankruptcy, which has led to stores nationwide closing. In 2006, the building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyboyle heightslos angeleslos angeles countybankruptcyretailsears
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Show More
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
More TOP STORIES News