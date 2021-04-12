Iconic Sears in Boyle Heights closing down for good

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A staple of Boyle Heights for generations, a nearly century-old landmark retail store is expected to close for good this month.The iconic Sears building has towered over the neighborhood of Soto Street and Olympic Boulevard since 1927.The actual date when it's supposed to close is unclear.Sears struggled to stay in business.In 2018, the retailer filed for bankruptcy, which has led to stores nationwide closing. In 2006, the building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.