SEC sues crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun, celebrities Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul, others for violations

NEW YORK -- The Securities and Exchange Commission announced a sweeping lawsuit Wednesday against crypto asset entrepreneur Justin Sun and three of his wholly-owned companies for the unregistered offer and sale of crypto asset securities.

The SEC also announced charges against Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul and six other celebrities who failed to disclose that they were compensated for touting the crypto assets.

The filing alleges Sun and his companies offered and sold Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT) as investments through multiple unregistered "bounty programs," which directed interested parties to promote the tokens on social media, join and recruit others to Tron-affiliated Telegram and Discord channels and create BitTorrent accounts in exchange for TRX and BTT distributions.

"This case demonstrates again the high risk investors face when crypto asset securities are offered and sold without proper disclosure," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. "As alleged, Sun and his companies not only targeted U.S. investors in their unregistered offers and sales, generating millions in illegal proceeds at the expense of investors, but they also coordinated wash trading on an unregistered trading platform to create the misleading appearance of active trading in TRX. Sun further induced investors to purchase TRX and BTT by orchestrating a promotional campaign in which he and his celebrity promoters hid the fact that the celebrities were paid for their tweets."

The celebrities charged in the complaint are listed below: