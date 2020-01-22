Second inmate dies after attack by fellow inmate at California prison

FRESNO, Calif. -- Authorities say the second inmate involved in an attack at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran last week has died from his injuries.A homicide investigation was opened after officials say 41-year-old Jonathan Watson attacked two other inmates with a weapon, causing severe injuries to their heads.As both men were rushed to a local hospital, 48-year-old David Bobb died from his injuries. State prison officials say he was serving a life sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child.The second inmate was in critical condition at the hospital but later died from his injuries. His name has not been released.Investigators are working to determine what led up to the attack. Watson was transferred to Corcoran from Humboldt County, serving time for first-degree murder.