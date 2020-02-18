Arts & Entertainment

Star-studded Selena concert set for May in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- Selena fans, get ready to Bidi Bidi Bom Bom!

The city of San Antonio is teaming up with Q Productions to celebrate the Queen of Tejano music with a tribute concert called "Selena Veinticinco Años."

This year marks 25 years since the iconic Tejano singer was killed by her fan club manager and friend Yolanda Saldivar on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi.

Among the performers are Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla and the Kumbia Kings, Becky G, Elida Reyna, Gilbert Velasquez, Pete Astudillo and San Antonio native Ally Brooke.

The concert will be held at the Alamodome on Saturday, May 9. The tickets, which are currently on sale on Ticketmaster, ranging from $40 to $200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan antoniotexasconcertcelebritymemorial concertselena
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News