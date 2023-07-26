Police have released more information about the man who is being sought in connection with the brutal beating and sexual assault of a 67-year-old woman in front of her East Los Angeles home.

Suspect arrested in series of brutal attacks in East Los Angeles

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with multiple violent, sexual assaults in East Los Angeles.

At least four assaults were reported from July 10-15 in downtown and East LA that were believed to be committed by the same suspect. He was previously identified as Sergio Andrew Garcia, 21.

Los Angeles police and county sheriff's officials plan to discuss Garcia's arrest in a 3 p.m. press conference today.

One of the reported attacks was against 67-year-old Rosalina Martinez as she was cleaning her front yard.

After hearing the victim's screams for help, neighbors were able to record video of the suspect, which helped investigators identify him. Martinez was recovering at home after suffered a broken nose, bruises, and scrapes to her face and knees.

