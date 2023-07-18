An elderly woman is recovering from a severe beating just steps outside her front door in East Los Angeles.

Sheriff's investigators looking for man who randomly attacked East LA woman in front of home

Thankfully her neighbors responded quickly to her screams and were able to take a picture of her attacker.

Rosalina Martinez, 67, is recovering after she was dragged to the ground and punched in the face multiple times, landing her in the hospital.

Martinez says she was cleaning her front yard Saturday morning around 6 a.m. when someone attacked her from behind.

She shared her story and photos of her injuries with Eyewitness News in hopes of finding her attacker.

"I didn't know what was going on," she recalled in Spanish. "I screamed for help when he was punching me."

Neighbors came out and called 911 and the suspect fled.

Martinez has lived in the community for decades and says nothing like this has happened to her or anyone she knows before.

"Honestly I am afraid of going out alone on the street," she said. "Very scared with fear that something will happen to me again."

A photo of the suspect that Sheriff's Department detectives are seeking shows a man believed to be in his 30s wearing a brown sweater, gray shorts and white shoes with red laces. He was riding a black bicycle.

Martinez is recovering at home in between doctor appointments. She has a broken nose, swelling and bruises on her face and scrapes on her knees.

Detectives with the East LA sheriff's station say they believe this was a random attack. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's station at (323)264-4151.