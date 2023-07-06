Police say one man connected with several burglaries also recently stole a pricey skateboard in Riverside. So why does he keep getting released?

Riverside serial burglar strikes again and many ask: Why does he keep getting released?

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Jose Hernandez uses his Onewheel motorized skateboard to get just about everywhere, but in May, someone took it.

"I took my scooter, which I have done plenty of times when I go out in downtown Riverside, and I locked it up," he said.

He secured it with a bike lock, but unfortunately, that didn't help much.

"This guy came with bolt cutters and like nothing, it cut like butter," he said.

Unbeknownst to Hernandez, the next day after his board was stolen, it was spotted on surveillance video being used in the commission of a crime.

The Riverside Police Department said 27-year-old Michael Javdani was already under investigation for a string of burglaries.

"The damage he caused is probably well over $75,000, just in damage to break-in," said Riverside PD Ofc. Ryan Railsback. "So those businesses are at a loss."

While police were conducting their investigation into Javdani, they discovered he was already in jail, booked on an unrelated home invasion robbery.

Investigators said Javdani has a long criminal history involving theft related violations. He's also on probation in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

"We arrest them, we book them, they go to court, they plead guilty to something and then they are kicked out of jail because it's a non-violent offense. That all comes down to the law," said Railsback.

The law is AB 109, known as the California Public Safety Realignment Act, which shifts the incarceration and supervision of low-level felons to local counties rather than the state.

It was meant to reduce the state's prison population, but has led to overcrowd jails and the need to release low-level offenders like Javdani.

While police can't help all of Javdani's victims recover their losses, they were able to help Hernandez.

"We came across this skateboard, this kind of looks like it could be stolen here, and sure enough, it was and we were able to get it back to him because he did his part," said Railsback.

Hernandez's police report helped investigators connect the theft to Javdani and ultimately got his board back, which has an estimated value of $2,000.

"I didn't think I was ever going to see it again, but then he told me, 'We have something that looks similar to yours,'" said Hernandez.

According to Hernandez, his board's green cover had been painted over, but police were able to identify it due to the serial numbers.

Javdani remains in jail without bail.