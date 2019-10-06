Series of massive explosions, fire injure 4 at Huntington Beach restaurant celebrating Oktoberfest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5596397" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multiple people were injured in an explosion and fire at a German restaurant in Huntington Beach, likely caused by a transformer, authorities say.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities reported multiple injuries after a series of electrical explosions sent massive fireballs into the air Saturday night at a shopping and dining complex in Huntington Beach.The explosion happened at Old World German restaurant on Center Avenue around 8:30 p.m. The restaurant was holding an Oktoberfest event at the time.Huntington Beach Fire Department officials say there were four injuries - two firefighters and two civilians. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.Witnesses say the lights started to flicker and the power went out before three explosions erupted only about a minute apart. The firefighters were injured when they were investigating the initial explosion and another one went off.The explosions, which reportedly sent flames shooting up dozens of feet into the sky, sparked chaos and sent hundreds of people fleeing for safety."All of a sudden, this giant explosion happened at the entrance. We were walking towards it, and then we could feel the heat of the flame like on our foreheads," witness Nicole Hallas said. "At that point, we saw everyone running and exiting the whole event."In the initial chaos, multiple ambulances were called to the scene as firefighters had initially thought as many as 30 had been injured. They later revised that number after obtaining more information.Fire officials say an underground electrical vault exploded, but additional details on the cause have yet to be released.Huntington Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Lopez said it was fortunate the injuries were not more serious, given the force and heat of the explosion."Electrical fires, vault explosions - a lot of energy potential, a lot of heat," Lopez said. "With the reports I'm getting on the level of injuries we have, it's not that bad."Southern California Edison crews worked overnight to replace the transformer and begin their investigation."The first priority in these situations is to get the damage cleaned up, and make sure we repair and restore power as quickly as possible," said Robert Villegas with Edison.