Several in custody for unauthorized changes to Hollywood sign

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several people are in custody after apparently making unauthorized changes to the Hollywood sign.

It appeared the letters on the sign were altered to read "Hollyboob."

The alterations were not permanent and park rangers quickly restored the sign to its normal status.

As many as six people were reported to be in custody.

The sign is protected with gates and sensors and entering the property is considered trespassing.

Trespassers have managed to alter the sign on a few occasions in the past, including changing it to read "Hollyweed" in 2017 and "Holywood" for a visit by the pope in 1987.

In 2016 a YouTube prankster climbed the sign and displayed a banner that declared "I'm back!"

RELATED: YouTube prankster climbs Hollywood sign
EMBED More News Videos

YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy climbed the Hollywood sign and waved a banner as part of a stunt.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countyhollywoodprankvandalismtrespassing
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
Grocery stores closing in Long Beach over 'hero pay'
Experts urge caution as COVID-19 cases drop in LA
Gov. Newsom, unions clash over school reopening plan
New safety measure coming to Dodger Stadium vaccine site following protest
Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid
Oregon becomes 1st state to decriminalize drug possession
Show More
Police handcuff, pepper-spray 9-year-old girl after call of 'family trouble'
Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of abuse
OC offering COVID-related rental help for residents
Protesters rally after Black teens wrongfully detained at Target
LA County sues Covina pub over alleged health order violations
More TOP STORIES News