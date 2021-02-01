Several in custody for unauthorized changes to Hollywood sign

It appeared the letters on the sign were altered to read "Hollyboob."
The alterations were not permanent and park rangers quickly restored the sign to its normal status.
As many as six people were reported to be in custody.
The sign is protected with gates and sensors and entering the property is considered trespassing.
Trespassers have managed to alter the sign on a few occasions in the past, including changing it to read "Hollyweed" in 2017 and "Holywood" for a visit by the pope in 1987.
In 2016 a YouTube prankster climbed the sign and displayed a banner that declared "I'm back!"
