'Habitual peeping Tom': Riverside police warn public of sex offender seen on surveillance video

EMBED <>More Videos

Sex offender with penchant for peeping Tom activity prompts warning

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are warning the public in Riverside of a convicted sex offender with a history of peeping Tom activity who they say has been terrorizing residents for months.

Surveillance video of 54-year-old Charles Lee McKay -- who authorities say is a transient with an extensive history of peeping into windows of homes -- shows him peeking into a residence.

In the last three months, the transient has been arrested three times for alleged peeping at a senior living facility in the 4200 block of Monroe Street and once for allegedly looking into residences at a condominium complex in the 200 block of East Alessandro Boulevard, according to Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesman for the Riverside Police Department. One victim was targeted on two separate occasions, the police spokesman said.

Because all of the alleged offenses are misdemeanors, the most McKay will face if convicted is a six-month jail term and a $1,000 fine per offense, Railsback said.

McKay was most recently seen in the area of Monroe Street and Victoria Avenue, as well as along Arlington Avenue, Railsback said .

Calvin Grassmier case: Judge blocks placement of sexual predator in La Crescenta neighborhood
EMBED More News Videos

After protests from residents, a judge has blocked the placement of a man designated as a sexually violent predator in a La Crescenta neighborhood.


McKay's convictions date back to 1995.

"Although McKay's criminal history includes instances where he has entered the apartment or house he was peeping, the majority of his arrests have been for peeking into an inhabited building while loitering on private property,'' Railsback said. "Due to current statutes, McKay's sex offender registration information is not required to be on the Megan's Law website.''

Video of some of his alleged activity has been collected and posted on YouTube.

Anyone who believes he or she has been victimized was asked to contact the police department at (951) 354-2007.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverside
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Authorities work to recover bodies amid search for missing couple
Drug cartels stealing millions of gallons of water for marijuana grows
Wild Rivers Water Park: Construction to get underway in OC Wednesday
Sisters killed in Florida condo collapse buried in same casket
Trump allegedly praised Hitler, new book claims
Parents speak out after 11-year-old son killed at amusement park
Academy Museum announces ticket sales, hours
Show More
Countercultural filmmaker, actor Robert Downey Sr. dies at 85
Windows shot out at 19 businesses along Ventura Boulevard, LAPD says
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home
OC mom returns home after harrowing battle with COVID during pregnancy
'Alarming': COVID hospitalization rates rise among Black people
More TOP STORIES News