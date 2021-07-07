'Habitual peeping Tom': Riverside police warn public of sex offender seen on surveillance video

Surveillance video of 54-year-old Charles Lee McKay -- who authorities say is a transient with an extensive history of peeping into windows of homes -- shows him peeking into a residence.
In the last three months, the transient has been arrested three times for alleged peeping at a senior living facility in the 4200 block of Monroe Street and once for allegedly looking into residences at a condominium complex in the 200 block of East Alessandro Boulevard, according to Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesman for the Riverside Police Department. One victim was targeted on two separate occasions, the police spokesman said.
Because all of the alleged offenses are misdemeanors, the most McKay will face if convicted is a six-month jail term and a $1,000 fine per offense, Railsback said.
McKay was most recently seen in the area of Monroe Street and Victoria Avenue, as well as along Arlington Avenue, Railsback said .
McKay's convictions date back to 1995.
"Although McKay's criminal history includes instances where he has entered the apartment or house he was peeping, the majority of his arrests have been for peeking into an inhabited building while loitering on private property,'' Railsback said. "Due to current statutes, McKay's sex offender registration information is not required to be on the Megan's Law website.''
Video of some of his alleged activity has been collected and posted on YouTube.
Anyone who believes he or she has been victimized was asked to contact the police department at (951) 354-2007.
