OC man arrested for alleged sexual assault of underage girl; more victims sought

A man accused of sexually assaulting a girl he met on social media was arrested in Orange County, and police are searching for more victims.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of sexually assaulting a girl he met on social media was arrested in Orange County, and police are searching for more victims.

Eric Andrew Carino, 32, was taken into custody on Friday, according to the Garden Grove Police Department. He's accused of meeting the victim in recent months, knowing she was underage, to engage in sexual acts.

When they met, police say Carino ignored the victim's request to be taken back home. He instead took her to his residence in Garden Grove, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

He drove her home after and blocked her on social media, the department said.

During the investigation, in which DNA evidence was obtained, authorities say they linked another sexual assault case from 2021 to Carino.

The investigation into more potential victims is ongoing. Anybody with information is asked to contact detectives at (714) 741-5877.