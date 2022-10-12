LAPD seeking public's help identifying suspect in sexual assault of teen at El Sereno park

Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help finding a suspect who was seen on video before he sexually assaulted a teen at an El Sereno park.

The suspect was caught on video walking down the street with his arm wrapped around the victim. Police say the suspect was armed, although they did not specify the type of weapon.

The incident reported Tuesday happened at a park in the 4700 block of Klamath Street. Police say the suspect approached and threatened the 14-year-old victim with a weapon and forced the teen into a bathroom.

The suspect then committed a sexual assault on the victim and fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD at 1-877-LAPD-247 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.