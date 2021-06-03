Police arrest suspect who allegedly broke into Fontana apartment, sexually assaulted disabled woman

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect who police say broke into a Fontana apartment and sexually assaulted a 58-year-old wheelchair-bound woman has been arrested, authorities said.

Raul Alzaga, 28, was wanted for allegedly breaking into the victim's first floor apartment on Juniper Avenue early Tuesday morning, according to the Fontana Police Department.

The victim's daughter, who Eyewitness News is not identifying, is speaking out about the violent attack.

"She's still recovering. She was paralyzed from the waist down since she's been 25 years old. So this attack is more brutal because she wasn't able to defend herself," she said.

Surveillance video captured the suspect walking to the victim's door. But it was through an unsecured window that police say the suspect climbed through.

"Where she was obviously wasn't protected and when you have someone in a wheelchair that is immobile to walk and an attack happens, all you can do is pray," the victim's daughter said.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, department officials said tips led to his arrest.

Undercover investigators spotted him in Pomona. They say Alzaga tried to run but was cornered by officer in an alley where he then tried to cut his own throat with a knife he had on him.

Authorities say he then collapsed into a pile of garbage and continued to slice his throat until he was disarmed. Alzaga was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police also arrested another man who was with Alzaga and fled from police.

Despite the arrest, the victim's family say she no longer feels safe going back to her apartment. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help her relocate.

Police say Alzaga is a documented gang member from the San Gabriel Valley and was on felony probation as of two weeks ago.

He's also a suspect in the assault of another woman at a different home on the same block Tuesday morning. In that incident, he was scared off by a family member.

More TOP STORIES News