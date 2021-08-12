SF issues vaccine mandate for indoor settings like bars, restaurants and gyms

Proof of vaccination will be required at indoor bars, restaurants, clubs, theaters, and entertainment venues, as well as indoor gyms and other fitness establishments. This does not include individuals ordering or picking up food or drink to go.
SF's order also creates a new proof of vaccination requirement for large events at indoor venues, requiring attendees who are age 12 or older at events with 1,000 people or more to provide proof of vaccination.
The health order will extend vaccination requirements to certain health care providers -- including workers at adult day centers, residential care facilities, dental offices, home health aides, and pharmacists, who are not included in the state health order on vaccinations.
The mandate does not include children under 12 who are not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine. There will not be a negative test option.
The requirement for patrons goes into effect on August 20 and for staff on October 13.
The mask mandate is still in place. The health officers' put the mask mandate in place to deal with the rapid spread of the delta variant, so they will continue to assess the indoor mask mandate.
