race in america

SF announces new safety measures for Asian community, including escort program for seniors

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced a new program with the Street Violence Intervention Program, Community Youth Center and Self-help for the Elderly to patrol parts of the city in response to crimes against the Asian community.

"In an effort to create a meaningful and sustainable response to protect our residents, we're proving a proactive, culturally competent, community-based response. Our goal with the two programs is to build trust among our diverse communities and increase public safety for everyone in San Francisco," said Mayor Breed.

Community safety teams will patrol:

  • Grant and Stockton Streets in Chinatown

  • Clement Street in the Richmond

  • Leland Avenue in Visitacion Valley

  • San Bruno Avenue in the Portola

  • Larkin, Eddy, Turk, Ellis, Golden Gate Street in the Tenderloin


The city's new escort program will assist AAPI seniors who have been afraid to go out to the bank, post office and doctor's office because of recent attacks. This program is focused on residents in Chinatown, but could expand it to other areas.



PHOTOS: Stop Asian Hate rallies held around the country




Hundreds of people are volunteering to escort elderly Asian Americans to help keep them safe
EMBED More News Videos

Local volunteers are taking matters of safety into their own hands in Oakland's Chinatown after an alarming string of attacks on senior citizens. They are patrolling the streets "to make sure nobody is getting robbed."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoattackelderlyhate crimelondon breedsfpdasian americanviolencerace in america
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Former PA college student sentenced 7 to 20 years for poisoning roommate
NYC bakery worker speaks out after maskless woman's viral racist rant
New 'Sesame Street' characters introduced to teach children about race, racism
Kim Janey steps in as Boston's first Black and female mayor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: CA to expand vaccine eligibility to everyone over 16 starting April 15
Biden holds 1st news conference of presidency | LIVE
We asked 3 doctors if they'd do orange tier activities
Protesters, police face off at Echo Park Lake
Murder suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Baldwin Park
LA County to resume full parking enforcement April 1
What fans can expect at Angel Stadium as tickets go on sale
Show More
Will I get my stimulus if I haven't filed taxes?
Former PA college student sentenced 7 to 20 years for poisoning roommate
Disney testing facial recognition technology for entry to Walt Disney World
Police seek public's help to identify suspects in West Hollywood robbery
NYC bakery worker speaks out after maskless woman's viral racist rant
More TOP STORIES News