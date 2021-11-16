Armed man suspected in string of burglaries in San Fernando Valley neighborhoods

SHADOW HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents living in the Shadow Hills and Sunland-Tujunga area are on edge over an armed man captured on home surveillance videos sneaking into backyards in the middle of the night.The Los Angeles Police Department have tied the intruder to a string of burglaries in the area - at least seven. That includes homes and commercial properties.Over the last few weeks, the man has been seen on several people's properties.One recent video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the man creeping around a home's front porch and holding a rifle. Other home security videos shared by neighbors show him prowling other properties.A resident said the man dropped two guns while being chased by police and escaped by running off into the hills. He reappeared the next night with a clean shave and with more guns, according to the resident.Witnesses say they've turned over their videos over to LAPD. Those videos are now part of the investigation.Residents add police have tried tracking down the man using a helicopter to find out where he may be hiding.Local business owner Fred Reno says he's seen several large police responses in the area recently. He added that even before the suspect began to appear, he felt crime has been up and hopes the suspect is caught before someone gets hurt."I don't know what else to do but to be more vigilant and inform other neighbors," he said.In previous break-ins, weapons were stolen, including an AR-15, a hunting rifle and a BB gun."Right now, everything is a property crime, we haven't seen any form of violence but the fear is, having that weapon, will it escalate to that point, which obliviously we don't want," said Lt. Eddie Ginter. "We want to try to bring this to a close as quickly as possible."Authorities say the man see in the surveillance video has a tattoo of a marijuana leaf on his right shoulder. The LAPD says anyone who sees the man should not confront or approach him and instead call 911.