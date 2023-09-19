WATCH LIVE

'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Shannon Beador accused of DUI hit-and-run in Newport Beach

City News Service
Tuesday, September 19, 2023 7:07AM
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- The attorney for "Real Housewives of Orange County'' cast member Shannon Beador said she is "remorseful'' about an alleged hit-and-run DUI in Newport Beach.

"I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon [Sunday],'' attorney Mike Fell said Monday. "She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.''

Beador was accused of a collision on a residential property in Newport Beach Saturday night.

Newport Beach Police Department Sgt. Steve Oberon said the collision occurred at Via Oporto and Via Lido. Beador, who sustained a minor injury, was booked early Sunday and released on misdemeanors, he added.

