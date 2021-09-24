Sports

Shaq talks Lakers, Kobe, plus new animated short 'Headnoise'

NBA great Shaquille O'Neal is taking on a new challenge to help bring awareness to mental wellness. Shaq co-wrote and produced "Headnoise," an animated short about a young athlete torn between his dreams and reality.

The Laker legend also talked about this year's Lakers and Clippers teams, and shared his memories of Kobe Bryant. O'Neal says he is close with Kobe's family now, but wishes they had stayed in touch before Bryant's death.

"Headnoise" debuted Sept. 24 at the HollyShorts Film Fest.
