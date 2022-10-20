Shaqtoberfest brings Halloween to Long Beach alongside the Queen Mary

Shaqtoberfest offers rides, inflatable play zones and haunted houses. Witching hour begins at night when the monsters come out.

Shaqtoberfest offers rides, inflatable play zones, food and haunted houses. Witching hour begins at night when the monsters come out.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Halloween has arrived in Long Beach alongside the iconic Queen Mary. Shaqtoberfest premiered this month, replacing Dark Harbor which used to run at the Queen Mary this time of year.

"By day families can come and trick or treat through the trails, getting candy and toys, and at 8 p.m. Shaq's minions come out and that's when the scare actors come into the trails and it can be frightening fun," said Amy Hollaman, regional manager for Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group.

The festival offers rides, inflatable play zones, food and haunted houses. Witching hour begins at night when the monsters come out.

"We're excited to see where the monsters come out after 8 o'clock," said Gracie Rodriguez, a Shaqtoberfest attendee.

"My favorite thing is the animatronics that are going to scare you," said Hailey Rodriguez, a Shaqtoberfest attendee.

Hollaman said former Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal came up with the idea.

"Not only is he a friendly guy and loves people of all ages, he can be a little silly and he wanted to get the tricks out for Halloween," Hollaman said.

Hollaman says Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group started finding all the pieces for Shaqtoberfest that would be assembled and flown into Long Beach earlier this year.

They had about six weeks on site to put the event together.

Some folks came all the way from San Bernardino to check it out hoping to see the monsters.

"Just see crazy killer clowns chasing us. We love clowns. That's the best thing," said Nathaniel Agahzadeh, a Shaqtoberfest attendee.

"I'm excited for the whole event. Super thrilled, I love the horror. I love the scariness," said Alisha Muller, a Shaqtoberfest attendee

Shaqtoberfest is happening until Oct. 31. You can get tickets at shaqtoberfest.com.

Follow Jaysha on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha

Twitter.com/abc7jaysha

Instagram.com/abc7jaysha