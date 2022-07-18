Parts of Huntington Beach closed to public after shark spotted in ocean

Sunset Beach was expected to stay closed between Warner Avenue and Anderson Street for several hours.
No injuries were reported and authorities said the closing was made "out of an abundance of caution."
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information is provided.
Out of an abundance of caution, the water in Sunset Beach between Warner Avenue & Anderson Street will be closed for the next several hours due to a reported shark sighting.— City of Huntington Beach (@CityofHBPIO) July 18, 2022
Reopening information will be provided at https://t.co/nvnzqrQ8vl pic.twitter.com/E41oshdEVU