Pets & Animals

Parts of Huntington Beach closed to public after shark spotted in ocean

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Shark sighting prompts closure in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Access to the water in a section of Huntington Beach was closed Monday afternoon after a shark was spotted in the ocean.

Sunset Beach was expected to stay closed between Warner Avenue and Anderson Street for several hours.

No injuries were reported and authorities said the closing was made "out of an abundance of caution."

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information is provided.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssunset beachhuntington beachorange countybeachessharks
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect in 7-Eleven crime spree across SoCal charged with murder
FBI investigating massive jewelry heist in SoCal
UC Irvine brings back indoor mask mandate
Anaheim weighing new tax on tickets to Disneyland, other venues
Giant wave crashes over Hawaii condos during 'historic' weather
SoCal to see chance of thunderstorms Monday
Emilia Clarke aneurysm: Actress says parts of brain are 'missing'
Show More
Police laud actions of witness who killed Indiana mall shooter
Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw, Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClana...
Dodger Stadium set to host MLB's Home Run Derby
Prince Harry delivers keynote at UN celebration of Nelson Mandela Day
Dr. Fauci says he plans to retire by end of Biden's current term
More TOP STORIES News