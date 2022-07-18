Parts of Huntington Beach closed to public after shark spotted in ocean

Out of an abundance of caution, the water in Sunset Beach between Warner Avenue & Anderson Street will be closed for the next several hours due to a reported shark sighting.



Reopening information will be provided at https://t.co/nvnzqrQ8vl pic.twitter.com/E41oshdEVU — City of Huntington Beach (@CityofHBPIO) July 18, 2022

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Access to the water in a section of Huntington Beach was closed Monday afternoon after a shark was spotted in the ocean.Sunset Beach was expected to stay closed between Warner Avenue and Anderson Street for several hours.No injuries were reported and authorities said the closing was made "out of an abundance of caution."