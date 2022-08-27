Shark spotted: Swimmers, surfers warned to stay out of water after sighting near Manhattan Beach

The number of great white sharks is increasing off the California coast, according to researchers, and they say this is a good thing.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Surfers and swimmers were being warned Friday afternoon to stay out of the water along Manhattan Beach after a shark was spotted close to shore.

Los Angeles County lifeguards say a 6-8 foot shark was spotted in the water near El Porto beach just before 5 p.m.

The shark was not aggressive and no injuries were reported. But the warnings were issued as a precaution.

