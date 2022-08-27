Shark spotted: Swimmers, surfers warned to stay out of water after sighting near Manhattan Beach

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Surfers and swimmers were being warned Friday afternoon to stay out of the water along Manhattan Beach after a shark was spotted close to shore.
Los Angeles County lifeguards say a 6-8 foot shark was spotted in the water near El Porto beach just before 5 p.m.
The shark was not aggressive and no injuries were reported. But the warnings were issued as a precaution.
