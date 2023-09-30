Changing lives, making dreams come true: 'Shark Tank' pro's dive in for new season of success

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- "Shark Tank" is back for its 15th season and the sharks are ready to feast on good ideas to make them even richer.

They don't really need any more money but they say the show is fun. And as tough as they can be in the tank, all the sharks share the joy.

"I'm here to change lives and make dreams come true," said Lori Greiner.

"When those doors open, you can change your life forever," said Robert Herjavec, referring to the doors to the tank swinging open as hopeful entrepreneurs enter, hopeful to make a deal.

Greiner, Herjavec and their fellow sharks love seeing success come to the people who make their way into the tank.

"People want to see people who look like themselves come on that carpet and come this close to having all of their dreams comes true," said Marc Cuban. Greiner added, "It gives everybody opportunity to learn and to know how they could make that happen for themselves."

"We work on making people successful," said Kevin O'Leary, the self-proclaimed Mr. Wonderful. "Of course, we're going to be on forever. The show's going to last longer. The only shark that's going to be here the next 15 years is me because I'm a vampire," he joked. O'Leary did say everyone knows about "Shark Tank." At least one fellow shark Robert agrees. His case in point: The Tipsy Elves clothing line he got in on. "Inappropriate, ugly Christmas sweaters," he said. "We're doing 120 million a year now and it's the power of 'Shark Tank.' People watch this show and they buy the product."

This season, we will see more guest sharks circling. That's something one shark could do without. Barbara Corcoran said, "I'm not the least bit excited about any guest shark because you know what? I know if they're good enough, they might take my seat. Now, maybe I'm paranoid, I've been a boss my whole life. And I always lined up people and replaced people. So I don't like to see any guest shark. I pretend to like them but the truth is I don't like them at all," she said with laugh.

"Shark Tank" airs Friday at 8 p.m. on ABC7.