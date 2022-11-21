Mulligan, Kazan honor bravery of survivors, witnesses in Hollywood fact based drama 'She Said'

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star in "She Said," a newsroom drama about the two New York Times journalists who helped expose movie executive Harvey Weinstein's decades of misconduct.

HOLLYWOOD -- The new film "She Said" recounts former Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein's history of abuse. The movie is based on the true story of the two journalists whose tenacity led them to uncover the shocking truth of Weinstein's history.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as the investigative reporters who work for the New York Times. Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey uncovered the story of former entertainment executive Harvey Weinstein's long running cycle of harassment and abuse.

The stars emphasize that Weinstein is not the focus of the film: it's really a story about the women who called him out.

"Our greatest aim in telling this story was to put the spotlight on those women, and on Jodi and Meghan's incredible work," said Kazan.

"They had so much information, they had so many witnesses and survivors who spoke to them, and at that point, had not chosen to go on the record," said Mulligan. "There was so little they could actually print. And they talked in the film about the fear of taking all of this information to their graves, because you know, I think their was real fear, even if they ran the story, that it wouldn't make a difference."

Jennifer Ehle plays one of the survivors who bravely comes forward with her story. "The courage of the women and the witnesses who spoke out and came forward, not knowing what impact it would have on them personally, it's very courageous."

The actors agree the Weinstein investigation has had an impact on their industry... but there is still a long way to go.

"There's so many battles left to fight to come to a sense of equality and parity and safety for people of all genders in the world," said Kazan.

"She Said" is in theaters now.